Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?
Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Nebraska's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

