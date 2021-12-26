This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
