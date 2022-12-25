Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: A few clouds. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.