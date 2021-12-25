Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
