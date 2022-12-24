Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 0F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.