Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
