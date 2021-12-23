 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska at Kearney
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?
Weather

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

  • Updated

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Nebraska's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News