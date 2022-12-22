Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low near -10F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at . -7 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.