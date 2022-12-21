Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Windy. Snow will taper off and end in the evening leading to cloudy conditions overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -16F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . -10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Kearney, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.