Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 7F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -15 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
Relentless wind and blowing snow buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area saw nearly 25 inches of snow.
