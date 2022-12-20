 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 7F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -15 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

