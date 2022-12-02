Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 13F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.