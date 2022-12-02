Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 13F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 9-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Cloudy with gusty winds developing overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearne…
This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect tem…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.