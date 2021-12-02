Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 44F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
