For the drive home in Kearney: Clear. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
Relentless wind and blowing snow buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area saw nearly 25 inches of snow.
For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a goo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. Exp…
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Kearney could see periods of …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. Partly cloudy ski…
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Saturday, with tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Windy at times. Low 41F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%…