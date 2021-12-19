 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska at Kearney
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News