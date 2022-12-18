 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

