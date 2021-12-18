This evening in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
