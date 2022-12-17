Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
