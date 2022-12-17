 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News