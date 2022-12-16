Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.