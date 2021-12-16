For the drive home in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
