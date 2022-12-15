Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 17F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Kearney, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.