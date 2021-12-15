 Skip to main content
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

