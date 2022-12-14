For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Kearney, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
