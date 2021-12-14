For the drive home in Kearney: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 35 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
