Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 35 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.