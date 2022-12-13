 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Windy with snow showers by midnight. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

