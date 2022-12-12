Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Windy at times. Low 41F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
