Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.