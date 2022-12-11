For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Areas of fog with some patchy freezing drizzle. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Today's fo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to …
This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low 22F. Winds E at 5 to 1…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mostly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It should …