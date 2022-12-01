 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

