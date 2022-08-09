This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
