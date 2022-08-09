Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.