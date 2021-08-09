Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. S winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.