Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.