Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph.