Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. 71 …
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. T…
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Kearney folks should be prepared f…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showi…
This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a h…