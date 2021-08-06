This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
