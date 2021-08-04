Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 87.96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.