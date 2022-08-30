For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Kearney will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. T…
Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Tuesday. The forecast …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high tempera…
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
For the drive home in Kearney: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day to…