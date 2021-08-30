Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.