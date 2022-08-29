Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.