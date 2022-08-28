This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Kearney will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. T…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high tempera…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Tuesday. The forecas…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…