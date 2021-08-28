 Skip to main content
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

