For the drive home in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 95.29. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though i…
Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high…
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tem…
Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's …
- Updated
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.