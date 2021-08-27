Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 95.29. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.