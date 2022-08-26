 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

