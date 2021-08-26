Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.