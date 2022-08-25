For the drive home in Kearney: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high tempera…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Tuesday. The forecas…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 61F. Winds NE at 1…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 …