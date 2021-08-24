 Skip to main content
Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

