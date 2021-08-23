Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 97.68. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.