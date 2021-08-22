Kearney's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 96.94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Pa…
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will see c…
Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high te…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's …
Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temper…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. …