Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94.05. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.