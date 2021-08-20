Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
