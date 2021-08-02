Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
