For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
